EL DORADO, ARK. (KTVE/KARD) — MAD on Ice, the community wide ice skating rink in El Dorado, Ark., hosted by Murphy Arts Center, is coming back for another holiday season. The annual event will start on November 19, 2022, and will run until January 2, 2023.

MAD on Ice offers different tickets and accessories for sale. These include All Day Skate tickets, Season Pass for one, Season Pass for two, Ice Skate rental, and skating accessories.

For more information on the event and information on pricing and things to know, visit the MAD website.