M-PAC: Monroe Police making a big impact on the local community

MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On July 9th, Monroe Police Department introduced a new program called M-PAC, which stands for, Monroe Police Aspiring Change.

Monroe Police say they gathered to play volley-ball with kids and the community involved in the program. The police say that coming together was a lot of fun filled with laughter.

Larry Wilson, a Monroe Police Officer, says “M-PAC is my heart, my soul. I love working with kids. I love giving back to the community, plus these children, our young men, are our future. So far, since I’ve been working with youth, I’ve been working with youth for 28 years now. Out of those 28, it’s been 17 as a police officer with the Monroe Police Department.

Friday Ellis, Mayor of Monroe, says “I’m proud of this program. as you can see today. I asked the children how they are liking it and they are loving every bit of it. They got to talk about somethings they did in the program. One was a community garden, they got to go out and be apart of. Officers teaching them things we all learned as children, too. How to start a lawn mower, how to fix a weed eater, how to restring it and things like that. It’s relationship building one on one. The youth seem to love it and I’m trying to see how we can grow next year”.

“I had so much fun. It was great and just really enjoyed it. It feels really good. A lot of people don’t see that often. It was a lot of fun and I really enjoyed it” says Joshua Swen, a student of M-PAC.

“As a parent, it makes us see that they’re bridging the connection. Were there’s a drop, the bad, the good. You only see cops most of the time when something bad happens. This, they are having a lot of fun making connections. It’s like they are seeing a friend. Next time they see each other, they won’t be afraid to speak, say ‘hey’, say ‘remember me’. You know those bragging rights, we beat you and then you can compete again. So therefore, they can keep coming out and doing things like this. The kids will love it,” says Tamla South, a parent of an M-PAC participant.