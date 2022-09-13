WINNSBORO, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On October 29, 2022, join Lyfe Skills Collaboration for a fun night at their Fall Festival. The event will take place at Winnsboro Elementary School at 1310 Warren Street and will begin at 11 A.M. and concludes at 3 P.M.

The Fall Festival will be a great time for friends and family. Festival goers can expect to see food and games and numerous festivities such as a bounce house, live music, a bake sale, and a costume contest.

Photo courtesy of Franklin Parish

If you have any questions or would like more information, contact Rochelle Kelly of Lyfe Skills Collaboration at (866)-933-5665.