Congressman-Elect, Luke Letlow, dies from Covid-19 complications

UPDATE 9:44PM — Louisiana’s elected officials now posting statements on the Congressman-Elect’s passing.

Jeff Landry (Attorney General Jeff Landry):

“Luke Letlow led an honorable life in public service to our State and our Nation. Luke was a true statesman committed to making Louisiana better. Luke’s death is a great tragedy, and Sharon’s and my prayers are with Julia and the kids.”

Stewart Cathey, Jr. (LA State Senate District 33):

“Tonight, Louisiana lost a true public servant, who truly loved Louisiana and her people. I have known Julia and Luke for many years, and my heart breaks for Julia, the kids, their families, friends, and our community. We are going to miss him immensely.”

Congressman Mike Johnson (4th Congressional District) [statement on behalf of entire Louisiana Congressional delegation]:

“We are devastated to hear of Luke Letlow’s passing. Luke had such a positive spirit, and he had a tremendously bright future ahead of him.

He was looking forward to serving the people of Louisiana in Congress, and we were excited to welcome him to our delegation where he was ready to make an even greater impact on our state and our nation.



“More than anything, Luke was a loving husband, father, brother, and son, and his family, like so many others who have been affected by this evil disease, need our prayers.



“We all join in sending our strongest support to Luke’s wife Julia and their young family, and are keeping them in our prayers.”







WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — According to sources close to the newly elected congressman, Luke Letlow has died from complications related to the Coronavirus, he was 41-years-old.

We are working on getting a statement from the late Congressman’s family and campaign officials.

