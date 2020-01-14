See how LSU fans prepared for the big game all around the ArkLaMiss

MONROE, La (01/13/20) — Louisiana State University fans have been gearing up for this game all day and the tiger fans in the ArkLaMiss are ready for the end.

The showdown against Clemson University is all anyone could think about leading up to the big game.

“The last few weeks have been very very nerve wracking, but I’m ready. Let’s go. Geaux Tigers.”

“It’s been a long wait cause it’s longer than usual between the semi-finals and the championship game, so the anticipation is pretty high.”

Fans all around Monroe started preparing early by buying LSU gear and setting up watch parties to get ready for what fans say is one of the best nights of the year.

“There’s no words, how excited I am right now. I am ready to blow my top!”

And after a long season, this is the moment LSU fans have been waiting for.

“One team is gonna end up being one of the greatest teams of all time. How can you not be excited about something like that?”

Both old and young, fans across the city are ready to cheer their tigers on one last time.

“Very excited. Geaux Tigers.”

Once the game started, the excitement instantly began to build.

So excited! Tigers. Except Joe Burrow needs to get his stuff together cause I’m not playing around!”