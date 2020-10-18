LSP Troop F investigating multi-vehicle accident

Delta – October 16, 2020, around 8:40 p.m., Louisiana State Police Troop F responded to a six-vehicle crash on Interstate 20 eastbound west of the village of Delta. This crash claimed the lives of two men and involved four commercial motor vehicles (18-wheelers) and two passenger vehicles. Troopers have been working since yesterday evening to identify victims and determine the events of the crash with many factors remaining under investigation at this time.

Although the exact sequence of events in the crash remains under investigation, the preliminary findings revealed a 2009 Chevrolet Silverado and a 2005 Chevrolet Trailblazer were struck by at least one of the 18-wheelers involved. The driver of the Silverado, identified as 36-year-old Jose Luis Venegas-Nuno of Dallas, TX, and the driver of the Trailblazer, whose name is being withheld pending notification, were both pronounced dead at the scene. Four additional vehicle occupants from both the passenger vehicles and 18-wheelers were taken to local hospitals with moderate/severe injuries.

Interstate 20 eastbound was closed for approximately eight hours as investigators and vehicle recovery crews worked to clear the roadway. The crash investigation remains active and ongoing.

In 2020, Troop F has investigated 39 fatal crashes resulting in 42 deaths.