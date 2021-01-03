LSP Troop F investigating fatal crash in Richland Parish

Richland Parish – Authorities with Louisiana State Police Troop F are investigating a fatal crash from January 2, 2021 which occurred shortly after 1:30 PM on McGowan Road west of LA HWY 855.

Authorities say this crash killed 28-year-old Curtis Cox of Rayville.

According to the initial investigation, Curtis Cox was driving a 2020 Toyota Camry traveling westbound on McGowan Road when, for reasons which are still under investigation, the vehicle traveled off the roadway and struck a tree.

Investigators say Curtis Cox was unrestrained and sustained fatal injuries upon impact and was pronounced dead. A toxicology sample was obtained and submitted for analysis. The crash is still under investigation.