HODGE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Wednesday, August 2, 2023, shortly before 5:00 a.m., Louisiana State Police Troop F began investigating a two-vehicle fatal crash on LA Highway 147 near Bear Creek Road in Jackson Parish. According to authorities, the crash claimed the life of 43-year-old Sidney Daniels of Jonesboro.

The preliminary investigation revealed that a 1990 Ford Taurus, driven by Daniels, was traveling south on LA Highway 147. At the same time, a 2005 Kenworth commercial motor vehicle (CMV) was traveling north on LA Highway 147. For reasons still under investigation, the Taurus crossed over the centerline and struck the CMV. As a result of the impact, Daniels, who was unrestrained, was ejected from the vehicle.

According to officials, Daniels suffered fatal injuries and was pronounced deceased at the scene by the Jackson Parish Coroner’s Office. The driver of the Kenworth was properly restrained and uninjured.

Although impairment is not suspected, routine toxicology samples were collected and will be submitted for analysis. The crash remains under investigation.