LSP investigating officer-involved shooting in Concordia Parish

FERRIDAY, La. — The Louisiana State Police Bureau of Investigations is currently investigating an officer-involved shooting that took place in Ferriday on Sunday night.

According to LSP, the shooting involved a deputy with the Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office. Police say the deputy was in a vehicle pursuit with a shooting suspect when the deputy discharged his firearm.

One person, identified as 19-year-old Tyler Conner, was taken to the hospital for treatment. No deputies were injured during the incident.

Police say the investigation is still underway.

