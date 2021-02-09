LSP, East Carroll Parish Sheriff’s Office investigating after missing man found dead

LAKE PROVIDENCE, La. — The Louisiana State Police Criminal Investigations Division (LSP CID) and the East Carroll Parish Sheriff’s Office (ECPSO) are investigating after a missing Lake Providence man was found dead.

According to LSP, 44-year-old Roderick Peeler of Lake Providence was reported missing by his family on February 1, 2021. Peeler’s body was later found in an abandoned building in Lake Providence.

Authorities say that an investigation into Peeler’s disappearance and subsequent death did not lead to any evidence of a “criminal event” associated with Peeler’s death.

LSP Detectives will continue to investigate until a final determination is made in the case.