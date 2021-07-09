LSP: Suspect in Doyline officer-involved shooting barricades himself in home

WEBSTER PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Multiple law agencies are on the scene of a shooting that left a Doyline police officer in critical condition in Webster Parish Friday evening.

According to LSP, the shooting happened on Green Tree Street in Doyline, which is just a few blocks away from Doyline High School. The officer involved has reportedly been airlifted to Ochsner LSU Health and he is in grave condition after being shot in the head.

(Photo: KTAL/KMSS Staff)

The officer works part-time for Doyline PD and full-time for Webster Parish as a jailer at the Bayou Dorcheat Correctional Center. Webster Parish Sheriff Jason Parker says the suspect who allegedly shot the officer has barricaded himself inside a mobile home.

Deputies with the Webster Parish Sheriff’s Office and Bossier Parish Sheriff’s Office have joined Doyline police and Louisiana state troopers to assist the investigation.

This is a developing story and it will be updated as more information becomes available.