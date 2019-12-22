LSP: Bastrop man killed in fatal crash

Bastrop, La. (Press Release) – (12/22/19) Yesterday (12/21), shortly before 7:10 p.m., Troopers from Louisiana State Police Troop F responded to a single-vehicle crash on Grabault Road just east of US Hwy 425. This crash claimed the life of a Bastrop man.

The preliminary investigation revealed a 2007 Chevrolet pickup truck, driven by 69-year-old Willis Porter of Bastrop, was traveling east on Grabault Road. For reasons still under investigation, Porter’s vehicle traveled off the roadway and struck several trees.

Porter, who was properly restrained, was taken to a local hospital where he later succumbed to his injuries. A toxicology sample was obtained and will be submitted for analysis. The crash remains under investigation.

In 2019, Troop F has investigated 38 fatal crashes resulting in 43 deaths.

Stay up to date with the latest news by downloading the KTVE/KARD News App from the App Store or Google Play.