LSP: Alabama man dies in Lincoln Parish crash

GRAMBLING, La. — A single-vehicle crash just outside of Grambling has claimed the life of an Alabama man.

According to Louisiana State Police, the crash happened on Louisiana Highway 150 just before 9:30 am on Monday.

Police say the crash happened as a 2006 Toyota Scion, driven by 62-year-old Raymundo Lozano, was traveling west on Louisiana Highway 150 when, for reasons still under investigation, the Scion ran off the road in a curve. The vehicle, after leaving the road, struck a railroad track and started to rollover.

Lozano, who was wearing his seatbelt, was pronounced dead at the scene by the Lincoln Parish Coroner’s Office.

Police say that toxicology samples have been taken and submitted for analysis.

This crash is still under investigation.

Stay up to date with the latest news by downloading the KTVE/KARD News App from the App Store or Google Play.