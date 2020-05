LPSO is asking for your help in locating 16 Y/O Levi Perrin (DOB 05/15/2003, approx. 6’ tall, 265 lb., brown hair and blue eyes).

Levi was last seen during the early morning hours of this morning (05/03/2020, around 1:00am).

He was a wearing green short-sleeve Southern Warehouse t-shirt and a ball cap.

He may be headed in the direction of Monroe, La.

Please call 992-2151 if you have any information on his whereabouts.