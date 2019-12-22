LPSO hands out turkeys, not tickets ahead of the holidays

Lincoln Parish deputies were on the prowl Friday, but they weren't handing out tickets

(12/20/19 LINCOLN PARISH, La.) — Lincoln Parish Sheriff’s deputies were on the prowl Friday, pulling over dozens of cars for various traffic violations. But they weren’t handing out tickets, they were handing out turkeys.

All morning, deputies teamed up with the Lincoln-Ruston Chamber of Commerce to spread some holiday cheer. The ride-along, part of the Lincoln Parish Leadership Program. A way for community leaders to give back to residents.

Most of the unsuspecting drivers were shocked.

“I have my pajamas on! Thank you! It must be my lucky day. I was like ‘oh my God, please!'” said holiday turkey recipient Tiera Hornsby.

The idea came up when the members of the Lincoln Leadership program with the Lincoln Chamber of Commerce were brainstorming of ways to give back to the community.

“I had come across this idea when I was visiting my wife’s family in Lake Charles, Louisiana a couple years ago during Thanksgiving. Saw it in the newspaper and thought wow this is a great idea.” said Thomas Graham, insurance producer for Lincoln Agency of Ruston.

That idea came to life thanks to a partnership with the Lincoln Parish Sheriff’s Office.

“Anything you can do like that is building bridges and building communication, I think it’s a hit,” said Sheriff-Elect Stephen Williams with the Lincoln Parish Sheriff’s Office.

The deputies weren’t just handing out turkeys, they were handing out presents too.

Just a way to spread some holiday cheer in an unexpected way.