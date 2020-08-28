LPSO handing out food, water, and tarps to residents with roof damage

LINCOLN PARISH, La. — The Lincoln Parish Sheriff’s Office has set up a food and water distribution location.

Lincoln Parish OHSEP has requested a “POD” or Point of Distribution for water and meals from the Louisiana National Guard.

The POD will be at the North Louisiana Exhibition Center located at 165 Fairgrounds Rd Ruston LA.

There will be a limited number of necessities available.

The Lincoln Parish Sheriff’s Office says they have a supply of tarps that will be distributed at their office, 161 Road Camp Road, beginning at 10:00 AM.

The Sheriff’s Office says these are available to residents that may have suffered roof damage to their homes as a result of Hurricane Laura.