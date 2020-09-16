LPD Searching for Missing Person

(LUBBOCK, TX) – According to the Lubbock Police Department, they’re searching for 30-year-old Darren Coker of West Monroe, Louisiana, who was last heard from at approximately 9:40 p.m. Sept. 14 while at the Lubbock Preston Smith International Airport.
Officers say they believe Coker entered a Ford F-550 work truck, New Mexico license plate IRL2867, with a bucket attachment, ladder attached to the top with an ALPHA business logo on the doors.
According to officials, the truck’s GPS last showed the truck was in the area of 50th Street and Avenue A. Coker was expected to arrive in Hobbs, New Mexico, but has not arrived.
Coker is described as a white male with brown hair, green eyes, approximately 170 pounds and is 6 feet tall.
He was last seen wearing a white baseball cap, white Under Armor T-shirt, and black Under Armor shoes.
Anyone who sees Coker should immediately call 911.
