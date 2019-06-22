Louisiana’s top young farming couple does it all

NEW ORLEANS, La. (The News-Star) — (6/22/19) According to our partners at The News-Star, it would be easier for Adam and Megan Caughern to list what they don’t do in agriculture than what they do.

The couple from Gilliam, just north of Shreveport, bales hay, picks and trucks cotton, ships grain, custom sprays crops with fertilizer and pesticides from a ground rig and raises cattle.

That’s all while Megan holds a full-time job outside of the farm and she and Adam tend to their 9-month-old son, Caleb.

“We spray about 20,000 to 25,000 acres annually,” Caughern said. “We truck cotton, we ship grain, and we pick a lot of cotton for the neighbors, so we stay pretty busy throughout the year.”

