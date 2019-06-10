Louisiana woman arrested after allegedly shooting boyfriend in throat Sunday morning

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

(6/10/19) BUNKIE, La. (WVLA) -- A Bunkie woman is behind bars after allegedly shooting her boyfriend following a verbal altercation Sunday morning.

27-year-old Brittney Franklin was arrested for attempted second degree murder and booked into the Avoyelles Parish Jail.

Reports from KALB TV says it happened around 2:30 a.m. on Wavell Street.

Bunkie Police, Cottonport Police and the Bunkie Fire and Rescue responded and found a male suspect with a gunshot wound to the throat.

He was taken to the hospital where he is currently being treated in intensive care.

