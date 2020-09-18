Louisiana VA to launch outdoor in-person visitation program

BATON ROUGE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Louisiana Department of Veterans Affairs will begin conducting a trial outdoor visitation program starting Tuesday, Sept. 22.

The program will start at four veterans homes following new guidance from the CDC and Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services. This comes after Gov. Edwards eased some of the restrictions, you can read about it here.

The homes included in the program are the Northeast Louisiana Veterans Home in Monroe, the Northwest Louisiana Veterans Home in Bossier City, the Southeast Louisiana Veterans Home in Reserve and the Southwest Louisiana Veterans Home in Jennings.

LDVA will conduct the program at facilities which are 14 days past the most recent resident or staff COVID-positive test result. This outdoor visitation program will be conducted for at least 28 days.

“I am so pleased to be able to offer this outdoor in-person visitation to our residents’ families beginning next week,” LDVA Secretary Joey Strickland said. “…We greatly appreciate the support that our residents’ families and the local communities have shown us during these unprecedented times.”

All visitation will be outdoors in an area that allows for social distancing and no visitors will be allowed to enter the building. Visitors will be screened, including a temperature check, as well as asked to use hand sanitizer and wear a face covering for the duration of the visit.

Children under 14 may not visit at this time. Anyone who does not pass the screening criteria will not be allowed to visit a resident at that time.

Visitation will be conducted Monday through Friday from 9-11 a.m. and 1-4 p.m. Family members will need to make an appointment for visitation prior to making plans to go to the facility.

The VA says they will following the guidance from the CDC and CMS and these outdoor in-person visits may be stopped by the facility at any time a new resident or staff COVID-positive test result is received which originated within the facility.

Residents and staff will continue weekly testing following current medical protocols from public health authorities.