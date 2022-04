WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — From April 28, 2022, to May 1, 2022, the Louisiana Trapshooting Association will host its 98th Annual Louisiana State Trapshooting Championship at the Toby Bancroft Memorial Gun Club in West Monroe, La. The event will have local competitors from the South and local kids will be competing.

On April 30, 2022, the event will have free refreshments.