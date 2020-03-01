Louisiana Tech’s baseball team takes down Maine for the second consecutive day

Louisiana Tech hitters set a season-high with 15 runs in the first game of Saturday’s doubleheader and then eclipsed that mark by crossing home 19 times in the second game to earn pair of wins over Maine in front of 1,056 at Ruston High School.



All told, the Bulldogs racked up 34 runs on 30 hits with 3 Maine errors. Five players combined to hit seven home runs with Taylor Young and Steele Netterville each recording a homer in both games.



Game 1: LA Tech 15, Maine 10

Netterville, one day removed from a 2-for-3 performance against the Black Bears, opened the day’s scoring by skying his first home run of the year over the centerfield wall. The round-tripper scored Parker Bates, who reached on his fifth HBP of the season.



Netterville stayed hot in the third inning, doubling into left field to score Young. The Bulldogs had a chance to add on with the bases loaded and two outs, but a pop fly ended the frame.



Hernan Sardinas cut into the Tech lead in the bottom of the frame when he rocketed a two-run home run out to right-center. The homer scored Cody Pasic, who walked in the previous plate appearance.



Tech got the runs right back in the bottom of the frame. Hunter Wells singled to center field to score Bryce Wallace, who was fresh off his first collegiate hit, and came around to score when Bates homered to center. The home run was his fourth of the year.



Maine rallied in the fifth, scoring three on a pair of singles and a bases loaded walk. Follis struggled to keep the ball in the zone, but Shemar Page entered and limited the damage with a swinging strikeout.



Alex Ray sliced a triple into right-center field, scoring two, and Young followed with his first home run of the year. The dinger put Tech up 10-5. Ray added another RBI when he singled home Wallace in the seventh. The junior also came home after a wild pitch to give the Bulldogs a 13-5 advantage.



Maine tacked on five runs over the final two frames, but it wasn’t enough to keep up with the Dogs, who secured the win with 4.2 innings of relief from Page. The junior earned his first win and struck out six batters.



Game 2: LA Tech 19, Maine 0

The Bulldogs put the second game out of reach within the first two innings. Netterville opened the scoring with a three-run home run to right field and Tech added five runs in the bottom of the second inning. Wells drove in a pair with an excuse-me double down the left field line and Netterville added another when he smoked a single through the infield.



The Bulldogs continued to add on in the fourth inning when Philip Matulia crushed a double off the wall in center. The sophomore’s hit brought Page all the way around from first and put Tech up 9-0.



Ben Brantley got in on the fun in the seventh inning when he blasted a no-doubter over the wall in right-center. The grand slam was the freshman’s first home run at Tech.



On the bump, Seth Traweek was excellent in his first collegiate start. The true freshman tossed six scoreless innings, allowing two hits and three walks while striking out five. Greg Martinez, Bryce Fagan, and Jack Payne were lights out in relief as well, striking out six of the final nine batters.



LA Tech and Maine will return to Ruston High for Sunday’s series finale. First pitch is scheduled for 11:30 a.m. with Jarret Whorff getting the start for the Bulldogs