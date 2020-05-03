Louisiana Tech’s, Amik Robertson, is headed to play for the Las Vegas Raiders

Amik Robertson was one of the top cornerbacks in the NCAA last season. Even though he didn’t play for a huge Division I program, his style of play did not go unnoticed. Robertson made 179 tackles, 14 interceptions, and 34 pass break-ups in three seasons as a bulldog at Louisiana Tech.

Robertson was drafted to the Las Vegas Raiders in the fourth round of the 2020 NFL Draft and is ready to get to work as soon as possible.



“I’m not comfortable man. I want to be legendary. So the moment I step foot on that grass its all about business. I trust the process God has for me and I’m blessed for the opportunity to be able to play for the Raiders,” says Robertson.

