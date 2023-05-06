RUSTON, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On April 20, 2023, the fifth annual Louisiana Tech University Giving Day brought in 990 donors from the Tech family. The contributions made for Giving Day totaled over $2.43 million, which is a record for funds raised.

Donations were given by students, faculty and staff, alumni, parents, corporate partners, and community members. Funds raised will benefit areas on campus and more, ranging from colleges and departments to programs and scholarships.

On Giving Day, Louisiana Tech Athletics received a single gift of $1 million for capital projects, including the Student-Athlete Academic Center, which will help over 320 student-athletes develop their academic, career, nutritional, and personal needs.

People, Knowledge, and Culture served as the theme of 2023’s Giving Day, and it was selected to align with the Tech 2030 strategic framework. For four consecutive years, Giving Day has raised over $1 million for the university, making this annual day vital for the continuation of growth and achieving goals for Louisiana Tech University.

Some of the other areas that will be directly impacted by the Tech Family’s donations include the Student Chapter of the American Society of Civil Engineers, which received funding to support their trip to the National Concrete Canoe Competition in Wisconsin later this summer; the Parkinson Resource Center, which provides both educational experiences for Tech nursing students and program opportunities for community members with Parkinson’s Disease; and the Good Nutrition Mission Food Pantry on campus, which provides resources to Tech students who experience issues with food insecurity.