RUSTON, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Friday, Louisiana Tech Athletics announced that the ribbon-cutting and statue unveiling for the Sarah and A.L. Williams Champions Plaza will take place on August 25, 2023.

Terry Bradshaw, Karl Malone, Kim Mulkey, Willie Roaf, Teresa Weatherspoon, and the family of Fred Deanwill are expected to attend the ceremony. Fans are also welcome to attend this free event to honor the most highly decorated student-athletes in LA Tech history.

The ceremony will commence inside the Thomas Assembly Center, and doors will open at 5:45 PM. On the east side of the court, at 6 PM, Louisiana Tech University President Dr. Les Guice, Director of Athletics Dr. Eric A. Wood, and Chris Richardson, who will soon join the LA Tech Athletics Hall of Fame, will speak.

The recipients of the statue will also participate in a 10-12 minute Q&A session with the emcee following the ceremony. At the end of the program, everyone will head to the north end zone of Joe Aillet Stadium for a few brief remarks by Dr. Wood and the official ribbon-cutting and statue unveilings.

Once the statues are unveiled, the public will be allowed to walk through Champions Plaza.