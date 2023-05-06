RUSTON, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The 2021–22 academic year marked Louisiana Tech’s second consecutive year of record results for single-year and multi-year Academic Progress Rates (APR).

On Tuesday, the NCAA issued a release that stated that LA Tech registered its highest ever single-year average of 987, third highest in Conference USA, and its highest ever multi-year average of 981, fourth highest in Conference USA.

A record eight programs earned a flawless 1,000 APR score in a single year, tying for the most in the 19-year history of the academic measurement, while all 16 of LA Tech’s Division I programs remained penalty-free.

The programs that registered a perfect single-year rating included Men’s Basketball, Men’s Cross Country, Men’s Golf, Bowling, Women’s Cross Country, Softball, Women’s Tennis, and Women’s Volleyball.

Meanwhile, six programs either set or tied a new record high in their multi-year rate, which is the most ever. The programs reported included Baseball, Men’s Basketball, Men’s Cross Country, Women’s Cross Country, Softball, and Women’s Volleyball.