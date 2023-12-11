RUSTON, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Louisiana Tech University announced that the latest major campus art installation, Aspire, will be named Guice Plaza to honor the university’s 14th president and first lady. During Dr. Guice’s retirement dinner in November, hosted by the Louisiana Tech Foundation Board of Directors, it was announced that the plaza would be dedicated to the Guices.

According to a press release by the university, achieve, innovate, and aspire appeared to be the theme of the retirement dinner because it was repeated throughout the night by the guest speakers—Corre Stegall, Tim Cutt, and Mayor Ronny Walker—as the concepts most indicative of the successes during Guice’s presidency.

“As we contemplated opportunities to recognize your great service, we were continually impressed with the impact you have in connecting with the students and community,” said Louisiana Tech Foundation Board President Tim Cutt at the event. “Your vision of Aspire as a physical representation of ‘the convergence of the disciplines and people who foster creativity, innovation, entrepreneurship, and partnerships in interdisciplinary and collaborative environments’ motivated us when selecting an opportunity to recognize your collective service.”

The Aspire made its debut on Tech’s campus in late 2021. The plaza became one of Guice’s many favorite spots on campus.

Dr. Guice has made the Aspire the official starting place of his Saturday walks with the Tech Family Walking Group, a weekly walking group that consists of students, faculty, staff, and community members.

Aspire at Guice Plaza will be partially renovated with landscape and lighting improvements and signage bearing the space’s new name. Installed on that naming feature will be a bronze plaque detailing the impact the Guices have made on Louisiana Tech.