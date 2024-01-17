RUSTON, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Thursday, Jan. 18, 2024, Louisiana Tech University classes will be remote due to dangerous weather conditions on rural and local streets and throughout campus sidewalks and parking lots.

Faculty are encouraged to use remote learning tools for class instruction during the inclement weather event. Classes are not to be considered canceled. Faculty will remain flexible with students due to weather conditions each student may encounter during this time.

Campus operations will return to normal at 1 p.m. Thursday, with expected normal operations Friday.

University offices will open at 1:00 p.m. Employees unable to report to work should contact their supervisor. The Payroll Office will provide revised guidance for those unable to return tomorrow.

Food Services will open Tech Table at 10:00 a.m. The remaining food service options will begin regular operations at noon tomorrow.

The Lambright will open at 10:00 a.m. tomorrow and return to regular operating hours for the rest of the day.