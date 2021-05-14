Louisiana Tech students put their skills to the test at Cyber Storm 2021

RUSTON, La. (KTVE/KARD)– Today Louisiana Tech University held its annual cyber security event for its students, Cyber Storm 2021.

Cyber Storm is a day-long cyber security competition that puts teams of students against one another in a fierce cyber battle. Teams must defend, attack, adapt, and solve challenges that span the cyber security domain.

Anky Kiremire, Program Chair of the Computer Science Department at Louisiana Tech is also an instructor at the university and says he his very proud of his students.

“I feel very proud. I feel like they’ve come a long way. They have learned a lot over the quarter. I am excited to see what life has in store for them”, said Kiremire. “This is just an introductory class to the whole field of cybersecurity. So there are other classes. I have other classes. So hopefully from exposing them to those different subfields, they will have a clear idea of what higher level classes they will be taking in their last year of undergrad”, he added.

Brianna Stewart from Metairie, La is a sophomore at Louisiana Tech, majoring in computer science and says she’s working hard and having a lot of fun and enjoys working with her teammates

“I’m really trying to get experience in a team setting, being under pressure, time constraints. It’s challenging, but it’s just really fun to work the puzzles”, said Stewart.

NBC 10’s Vallery Maravi has more on this story tonight at 10:00 P.M.