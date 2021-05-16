Louisiana Tech students participate in Cyber Storm 2021 event

RUSTON, La (KTVE/KARD) — If you think fun and challenge don’t go together, you might want to think twice, because that’s exactly what students at Louisiana Tech experienced during their annual event Cyber Storm 2021 on Friday May 14th.

Program chair of Computer Science at Louisiana Tech, Dr. Ankuna Kiremire says “Cyber Storm introduces students to a broader view, and different aspects of the field of cyber security.”

Dr. Andrey Timofeyev, Lecturer in the Computer Science and Cyber Engineering department said “Students are divided into different teams to work in different challenges.”

Louisiana Tech students Brianna Steward and Carter Ray say that the challenge can get very hectic and stressful when working three different tasks at the same time, but both said they enjoy the teamwork aspect, which makes it fun and dynamic.

Given the recent Colonial Pipeline hacking incident, this event was both exciting, and extremely educational for all students involved.