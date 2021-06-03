Louisiana Tech set to start renovations on Thomas Assembly Center

RUSTON, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Over the last year at Louisiana Tech the baseball stadium, the softball stadium and the soccer stadium have all been given some sort of upgrade.

Now it is time for the Thomas Assembly Center to get a facelift of its own.

Construction crews are currently inside the TAC sanding down the floors to prepare for the hardwood’s new look.

Louisiana Tech Senior Associate Athletic Director Paul Kabbes said that they expect the project to be done sooner rather than later.

“This thing will actually be done by June 20th. So, it’ll be done within the next two to three weeks.” Kabbes said

Kabbes stressed how important the visual aspect of a teams’ facility is and how it goes a long way to bringing in the best talent.

“Recruiting nowadays in 2021 It’s so transparent of what kids see and what jerseys they have and what the court looks like,” Kabbes said. “This is something at the end of the day is really about the student athletes.”

The hardwood of the TAC has not been renovated since Tech joined Conference USA back in 2013.

Louisiana Tech will be crowd sourcing some of the funding for the project. They are looking for $50,000 to fund the project and currently sit at $32,000.

If you would like to donate to the project, go to https://bullmarket.latechalumni.org/project/26423 and click “GIVE NOW!”