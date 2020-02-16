Louisiana Tech Men’s basketball Senior Day vs. Florida Atlantic

RUSTON – Derric Jean scored a career-high 21 points. Mubarak Muhammed had a team-high 10 rebounds. DaQuan Bracey had a season-high four steals. And Oliver Powell tied a career-high with five assists.



Suffice it to say that the four seniors paved the way for an 81-68 victory for Louisiana Tech over Florida Atlantic in front of 4,186 fans inside the Thomas Assembly Center.



The day started with a pre-game ceremony as part of Senior Day and it ended with LA Tech (19-7, 10-4 C-USA) winning its 10th conference game with Bonus Play right around the corner.



“It was a special day honoring the four seniors,” said Eric Konkol. “My mind goes to recruiting those guys as high schoolers and then go through all of the things we have been through together. To see them mature and grow as basketball players, but more importantly as people, really proud of how they have represented Louisiana Tech and the community.



“All four of those guys played well today and have played such a big role throughout their careers. Each one of them had a major impact on today’s game in different ways.”



The lone non-senior starting, Amorie Archibald, got the Bulldogs on the scoreboard first with a tough running floater off the glass and the team never trailed.



Unlike Thursday when the ‘Dogs only made four shots from beyond the arc, the three-pointers were falling on Saturday, especially in the first half as the squad knocked down seven of their 14 attempts.



Kalob Ledoux and Jean combined for 26 points in the first stanza, making three triples to help give LA Tech a 43-24 advantage at the midway point.



“I never thought I would be a senior, celebrating on senior day,” said Jean. “It felt great. The atmosphere was amazing. My teammates kept giving me confidence to keep shooting the ball, keep attacking and staying aggressive. My teammates found me in good situations and I was able to put the ball in the basket.”



FAU (14-13, 6-8 C-USA) found more of an offensive rhythm in the second half, making six threes after making just one through the first 20 minutes of action.



But LA Tech never let up offensively, building as much as a 25-point lead at 65-40 with 10:54 to go after a made layup by the big man Andrew Gordon.



The Bulldogs only turned it over eight times and were able to turn 12 forced turnovers into 21 points.



After being held to single-digit points in four of the last five games, Ledoux went off for a season-high 24 points on 9-of-14 shooting.



“Kalob has stayed ready,” said Konkol. “He is a guy that works a lot on his shooting. His teammates did a great job of finding him. He got into really good spots and got into a rhythm where the basket feels really big. Happy to see that for him. It is a testament to our team where our guys aren’t so concerned with who is scoring, just getting it to the hot hand.”



Bracey was the third Bulldog in double-figures with 13 points. The team shot 48 percent from the field (31-65), 36 percent from downtown (9-25) and 83 percent from the foul line (10-12).



The Owls had four players reach double-digit points, led by Jailyn Ingram who registered a double-double with 14 points and 12 rebounds. FAU was limited to 34 percent shooting as a team.



LA Tech will now await the announcement of Bonus Play, scheduled for noon on Sunday, which will determine its remaining four games of the regular season.