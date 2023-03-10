RUSTON, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Louisiana Tech forestry club is hosting the 2023 Southern Forestry Conclave this weekend. This event draws forestry students across the Southeastern United States, and for the first time in 17 years, Louisiana Tech is hosting it at Lincoln Parish park.

So we’re really excited to be back, last year was the first was the first year after covid that they hosted and this year’s kind of back to normal finally. So thats exciting but also to get all of our alumni here and we have the vendors here and its just a great celebration. Were really excited just to bring everybody together. Joshua Adams, Louisiana Tech University Forestry Professor

Students can compete in physical and technical events, such as chain throwing, bow sawing, timber estimation, and more exciting events. Students can also strengthen team building and social skills and build professional relationships.

“Its really great to connect with other schools and see what they’re like other than just my own classmates. We get to expand on a daily basis Sharon Flue, Louisiana Tech Forestry student

The event will last until Saturday, March 11, 2023.