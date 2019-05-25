Louisiana Tech donates Stroud store and bell tower to MedCamps Louisiana Video

CHOUDRANT, La. (5/24/19) -- Louisiana Tech's Architecture 335 course made an impactful donation Friday to MedCamps of Louisiana. The school gifted a new bell tower and store, for use this summer.

The donation comes after the MedCamp cabins got a new paint job last week. Organizers say it's all in an effort to attract more kids to the camp that serves those who are living with illnesses and disabilities.

"Every year we try to give them something new. This time we're going to be a little bit safer with a new gate, more convenient pathways through the camp," said Louisiana Tech Architecture Design Instructor Brad Deal.

"[It's] to show these students how much they mean to us, how much it is going to impact our campers throughout the summer," said MedCamp Camp Director Kacie Hobson.

The new Stroud store will serve as a concession stand and the bell tower will serve as a wake-up call as well as ring before each meal.

