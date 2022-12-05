RUSTON, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On December 16, 2022, Louisiana Tech Cheerleading will host their Parents Night Out fundraiser. Parents will be allowed to drop off their children at the Lambright Sports and Wellness Center in Ruston starting at 7 PM, and they will need to be picked up by 9:30 PM.

Photo courtesy of Louisiana Tech Cheerleading

The fee is $25 per child and it is for children in kindergarten through eighth grade. Participants will be provided with pizza, fun activities, and a chance to hang out with the Louisiana Tech cheerleading team.

To register your child, click here.