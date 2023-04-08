RUSTON, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On April 15, 2023, the Louisiana Tech Chapter of Women in Aviation International invite girls and boys to attend Girls in Aviation Day. This event is a chance for children to explore the opportunities in aviation.

Photo courtesy of LA Tech Women in Aviation

Although children of all ages are welcome, the event is geared towards boys and girls ranging from ages 7 to 18. Attendees will learn to preflight an airplane, read a sectional chart, and marshal aircraft. There will also be coloring, paper airplanes, and plenty of photo opportunities with our aircraft.

The event will take place at 125 Flightline Drive, Ruston Regional Airport, and will begin at 10 AM and conclude at 4 PM. The cost will be $5 per family. For more information, scan the QR code in the picture above, or CLICK HERE if you are interested in attending.