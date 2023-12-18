RUSTON, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Louisiana Tech University announced that Dr. William S. “Billy” Bundrick passed away on Saturday, December 9, 2023. On Tuesday, December 19, 2023, at 11 AM, a celebration of Dr. B’s life will be held at Noel Memorial United Methodist Church, 520 Herndon Street, Shreveport. There will be a private burial following the service.

Photo courtesy of Louisiana Tech University

Dr. Billy Bundrick is a Shreveport native, and he was a graduate of C. E. Byrd High School. He furthered his education at Louisiana Tech and LSU School of Medicine in New Orleans. In 1964, he began his lifetime love of practicing orthopedic and sports medicine.

At Tech, he was a three-year letterman in football and a co-captain. For over 40 years, he served as team physician and was enshrined in the Louisiana Tech Athletic Hall of Fame in 1996. Dr. Billy Bundrick was awarded the Tower Medallion, Tech’s highest honor, in 1995. The Dr. Billy Bundrick Softball Field on the Tech campus is dedicated in his honor.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorials may be made to the Fellowship of Christian Athletes of Northwest Louisiana, P.O. Box 5118, Bossier City, LA 71171, Noel Memorial United Methodist Church, 520 Herndon St., Shreveport, LA 71101, or other charities of the donor’s choice.