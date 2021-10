BATON ROUGE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Louisiana State Treasurer John M. Schroder has announced that he will be making several appearances around the state next week.

On Tuesday October 26, Schroder will be in Monroe at Doggett/John Deere at 7370 Frontage Road from 12:15-1:15 pm.

The purpose of the appearance will be to promote the Louisiana Loggers Relief Grant Program.

Schroder is also encouraging loggers to apply for the one-time grant of up to $25,000.