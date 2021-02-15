Louisiana State Police urge people to avoid unnecessary travel

BATON ROUGE, La. (KTVE/KARD) – With the winter weather draping the ArkLaMiss in a blanket of ice and snow, the Louisiana State Police have asked that every one keep travel a minimum.

According to police, the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development continues to work to keep people safe.

Police are urging everyone to remain indoors and stay off the roadways that are iced over. They also say many bridges and overpasses across the state are the first to ice over.

Police say they have worked at least 150 crashes over the last few days. They are still encouraging people to stay off the roads and to check for the most up to date travel information at www.511LA.org, calling 511, or downloading the Louisiana 511 app on your phone.

Police say if you have to travel, follow these winter weather driving tips:

Reduce speed and allow extra time to reach your destination

Increase your following distance behind other vehicles

Do not drive using the cruise control in icy conditions

Anticipate stops (such as stop signs and traffic signals) and brake gently while stopping

Be aware that ice may be difficult to see and is especially likely to be present on overpasses, bridges,

and shady spots on the roadway

If you encounter a skid, take your foot off of the accelerator and steer into the skid until you regain control

Use low beam headlights if it is raining or sleeting

Watch for slow-moving DOTD vehicles as well as first responders

Move over or, if unable to move over, reduce speed for emergency vehicles on the shoulder

Ensure all vehicle occupants are properly restrained

They also say if you experience difficulties or witness hazardous situations while on the highway, you cal call the nearest State Police Troop by dialing *LSP (*577) from your cell phone.