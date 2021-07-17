Louisiana State Police: Suspect that fatally wounded Doyline officer has died

Tina Taylor holds photograph of her husband Mahlon Taylor, who is accused in the shooting death of Doyline Police Officer William Earl “Billy” Collins, and their grandson following a deer hunt. (Photo courtesy Tina Taylor)

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The man police say shot and fatally wounded a Doyline Police Officer last week has died, according to Louisiana State Police.

“The suspect that murdered Doyline Police Officer William Earl Collins, Jr. has succumbed to his injuries at Ochsner LSU Health Shreveport,” state police said in a statement released Saturday night.

State police identified the suspect as 59-year-old Mahlon Taylor, of Doyline. They say Taylor was pronounced dead at about 6:39 p.m. Saturday.

Doyline reserve officer and Webster Parish Deputy William “Billy” Earl Collins, Jr.

Collins, who was also a Webster Parish Sheriff’s deputy, was with two other Webster Parish deputies when they responded to Taylor’s home on Green Tree Street on July 9 just before 6 p.m. State police say Taylor immediately opened fire on them and the officers returned fire.

Collins was shot in the head and rushed to the hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

Multiple law enforcement agencies converged on the scene and state police say negotiators repeatedly attempted to contact the suspect, to no avail.

“After several hours of repeated attempts to peacefully rectify the situation, law enforcement officers entered the residence. It was then discovered that the suspect had incurred a gunshot wound,” according to LSP.

State police say life-saving measures were started and Taylor was taken to the hospital, where he died Saturday.

Collins died within hours of the shooting and was laid to rest on Friday following memorial services in Bossier City.

Taylor’s relatives have said he was mentally ill and claim the shooting could have been prevented if officers had allowed his brother to go into the house and calm him down, but he was not allowed.

The investigation remains active and ongoing and state police say no further information is available.