Louisiana State Police shares safety tips for driving during the holiday season

WEST MONROE, La (KTVE/KARD) — As eager as we all might be to get to the turkey and mashed potatoes and while we might not be traveling to grandma’s house this year out of COVID-19 safety, Louisiana State Police says it’s important to remember safe driving, even when we’re just driving to the grocery store to pick up food.



An increase in travel typically results in an increase in motor vehicle crashes.

State police says to be sure that every occupant in the vehicle is buckled up and all passengers under the age of thirteen must be restrained in the back seat. Also as you drive on the road to the store or back to your house, be cautious of distractions like other passengers, electronics, and eating while driving.