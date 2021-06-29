Louisiana State Police Seeks Assistance in Locating Hit and Run Vehicle

MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Early in the morning on June 20, Louisiana State Police responded to a hit and run that took place on U.S Hwy 165 north, just north of Ouachita Christian School, involving a pedestrian.

According to Louisiana State Police Troop F, shortly before 6:30 A.M, State Police received a call, in reference to a person laying in the median, of U.S Hwy 165. Upon police arrival, it was determined that the pedestrian was struck by a vehicle as he was walking along the highway. After the incident, the driver of the vehicle drove away from the scene.

State Police are asking for assistance in locating a black Chrysler passenger car that should have damage to the left front area.

Anyone with information regarding the crash or whereabouts of the suspect vehicle is asked to contact Louisiana State Trooper F at 318-345-0000 extension 0.