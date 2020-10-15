Louisiana State Police investigating Trooper-involved shooting in Winn Parish

WINNFIELD, La. — The Louisiana State Police are now investigating a trooper-involved shooting that happened on Thursday morning.
According to LSP, they received a request from the Winn Parish Sheriff’s Office shortly after 1 AM on Thursday, October 15, to assist with a barricaded suspect in the 1700 block of Front Street in Winnfield.
The Winn Parish Sheriff’s Office was attempting to serve an arrest warrant for 42-year-old Cornelius Street when they began encountering gunfire. At that time, Street had barricaded himself inside of the home along with family members.
At one point during the incident, Street stopped communicating with law enforcement and refused to be taken into custody. At the same time, Street started a fire inside of the home. Street continued shooting at Troopers and Deputies.
Street was eventually shot by law enforcement and then taken to a local hospital with non-life threatening gunshot wounds.
LSP says no family members, Deputies, or Troopers were injured during the incident.
The investigation is still on going.
