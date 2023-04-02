LAKE PROVIDENCE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The East Carroll Sheriff’s Office requested detectives from the Louisiana State Police Bureau of Investigations Monroe Field Office to help investigate a homicide that occurred in the 200 block of Keene Street just after 3 PM on Saturday, April 1, 2023. It has been determined that Olivia Denise Nash, 40, and Brandon Thompson, 37, of Lake Providence, are the deceased victims.

A welfare check was performed at Keene Street by the East Carroll Sheriff’s Office after a previous domestic violence incident, according to the initial investigation. When deputies arrived, Nash had been fatally shot. The husband of Nash, Thompson, was later found dead in the Mississippi River near the residence.

The Louisiana State Police Bureau of Investigations Monroe Field Office will serve as the lead investigating agency. Crime scene technicians from the Louisiana State Police processed the scene. The East Carroll Parish Sheriff’s Office is assisting. The investigation remains ongoing, and there is no further information available at this time.

Anyone with information about this incident is urged to immediately contact Crime Stoppers of North Delta at (318) 388-2274 or Louisiana State Police Troop F at (318) 345-0000.