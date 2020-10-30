Coronavirus Information

Louisiana State Police investigating inmate death at Concordia Parish Correctional Facility

(Courtesy: Associated Press)

CONCORDIA PARISH, La. — The Louisiana State Police are now investigating the death of an inmate in Concordia Parish.

According to a post on the Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office Facebook page, Louisiana State Police were called in to investigate the death of an inmate by homicide at the Concordia Parish Correctional Facility on Highway 15.

At this time, the name of the victim is not being released pending notification of family.

We will continue to update this article as more information becomes available.

