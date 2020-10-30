CONCORDIA PARISH, La. — The Louisiana State Police are now investigating the death of an inmate in Concordia Parish.
According to a post on the Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office Facebook page, Louisiana State Police were called in to investigate the death of an inmate by homicide at the Concordia Parish Correctional Facility on Highway 15.
At this time, the name of the victim is not being released pending notification of family.
We will continue to update this article as more information becomes available.
Stay up to date with the latest news by downloading the KTVE/KARD News App from the App Store or Google Play.
LATEST ARTICLES:
- Study: 1 to 2 million tons of US plastic trash goes astray
- Walmart puts guns, ammunition back on display at US stores
- Louisiana State Police investigating inmate death at Concordia Parish Correctional Facility
- What you may not know about (not so) secret code names
- Louisiana attorney general asks judge to void virus rules