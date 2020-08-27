Louisiana State Police investigating death following two-vehicle crash

MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — According to authorities, Monroe Police Officers began investigating a serious two-vehicle crash late last night.

Officials say the incident occurred shortly after 9:00 p.m. on August 26, 2020.

The initial investigation was performed by Monroe Police Department Officers who responded to the scene where one of the individuals involved who was alleged to have caused the crash refused to comply with officer orders and attempted to leave the scene.

Officers with the Monroe Police Department say they then subdued the individual.

The individual was then transported by ambulance to a hospital where they later passed away.

Officials say the cause of death is currently unknown at this time.

Because the person passed away, the Monroe Police Department say they immediately contacted Louisiana State Police.

State Police assumed control of the investigation into the death of the individual.

That investigation is ongoing, and the City and MPD say they intend to cooperate fully with State Police during their investigation.

The City says they will not comment further on this matter while the investigation is pending. Any further questions should be directed to the Louisiana State Police.