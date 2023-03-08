UPDATE: On Wednesday, March 8, 2023, at approximately 3:45 PM, Louisiana State Police Troop responded to a two-vehicle crash that occurred on U.S. Highway 167 south of Louisiana Highway 147. According to officials, the crash claimed the life of 29-year-old Katelyn D. Granger and seven-year-old Anna P. Rivers.

The investigation revealed that Granger was driving north on U.S. Highway 167 in a 2014 Honda CRV. At the same time, a northbound Jackson Parish school bus was stopped to allow a child to exit when the Honda CRV struck the rear end of the school bus.

Granger, who was restrained, was transported to a local hospital where she was pronounced dead. Rivers, who was not properly restrained, was pronounced dead at the scene by the Jackson Parish Coroner’s Office. Two additional juveniles, who were properly restrained, sustained minor injuries and were transported to a local hospital for treatment. The driver of the school bus was properly restrained and was not injured.

The juvenile passengers on the school bus either were not injured or received minor injuries. Impairment is not suspected at this time; however, routine toxicology samples were submitted for analysis.

The crash remains under investigation.

JACKSON PARISH (KTVE/KARD) — The Louisiana State Police have confirmed that they are working on and investigating a multi-vehicle crash in Jackson Parish. One of the vehicles involved was a school bus.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information is released.