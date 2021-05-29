Louisiana State Police investigating a deputy-involved shooting in Avoyelles Parish

AVOYELLES PARISH, La, (KTVE/KARD) — Detectives from the Alexandria Field Office and the Louisiana State Police responded to a deputy-involved shooting that took place at approximately 7:00 p.m. on May 28, 2021.

Per Louisiana Police Troop E, the Avoyelles Parish Sheriff deputies responded to a residence on Louisiana Highway 114 in Hessmer, where there was a domestic disturbance. As the deputies approached the residence, 70-year-old Ovide Joseph Moras, of Hessmer, allegedly began shooting at them with his firearm as the deputies returned gunfire. The gunfight resulted in Moras suffering severe injuries and being transported to a local hospital.

No further information is available at this moment.