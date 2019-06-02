Louisiana State Police investigating deputy-involved shooting

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — (6/2/19) The Louisiana State Police is investigating after an East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's deputy shot a woman involved in a possible road rage incident.

WAFB-9 reports an officer on a motorcycle arrived to a call around 8:30 a.m. Saturday from a man who said his girlfriend was trying to ram her vehicle into his car.

Authorities say the woman tried to unsuccessfully flee by getting on the officer's motorcycle. The TV station says she then got into her boyfriend's car and drove away, hitting at least one officer's vehicle before crashing.

One deputy fired a shot, which is believed to have struck her in the arm. The woman is being treated for serious injuries from the crash.

Her name has not been released.

