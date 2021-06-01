Louisiana State Police investigate wreck that kills two

CONCORDIA PARISH, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Louisiana State Police say they are investigating a wreck that claimed the lives of two people.

According to police, they were called on on Tuesday, June 1st around 3:00 p.m. on U.S. 84 near Wildsville, Louisiana.

Troopers tell us this crash claimed the life of Rober Seals, 31, of Jonesville and Naymond Purdion, Jr., 35, of Ferriday.

Those investigating the crash say the evidence shows a 2006 Ford F-150, driven by Seals, was headed westbound on U.S. 84 when Seals crossed the center line into the eastbound lane. When Seals crossed the line he hit a 2016 Ford F-150 head-on, ejecting both drivers from their vehicles.

Police say Seals and Purdion, Jr. were not wearing their seatbelts, sustained fatal injuries, and were pronounced dead at the scene. Police tell us the driver of the 2016 Ford F-150 as well as a juvenile passenger in Seal’s vehicle were both wearing seatbelts and received minor injuries.

Officials say they collected toxicology samples and they have been sent for analysis. The crash is still under investigation.